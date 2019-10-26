WEIZER, Stella 1927 - 2019 Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of John James. Loving mother of John Charles (Hyacinth), Denise (predeceased Randy) and Christine (Alexander). Loving grandma to John Andrew, Derek, Kyle, Samantha and Nathan. Stella was one of thirteen children and is survived by her sisters Annie and Bonnie. Lovingly remembered by her many friends and family across Canada. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (782 Brown's Ln.). Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the . Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019