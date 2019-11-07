STEPHANIE ANNE KYLES

Obituary

KYLES, STEPHANIE ANNE Born Feb. 6, 1956, in Toronto, passed into glory in Brantford, on Sept. 20, 2019. Cremated by Hill & Robinson Funeral Home. Predeceased by parents and siblings. She leaves us a legacy of artwork and her gardens. Mourned by partner Martin Broz and brother in Christ Frederick Harrison. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10th, at 4:30 p.m., at Church of the Epiphany & St Mark, 201 Cowan Ave., Parkdale. Memorial donations to the Dale Minstries are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019
