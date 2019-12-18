STEPHANIE "STEFFIE" JEAN MARGARET CONNORS (nee VALLANCE)
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on December 16, 2019 at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Jean Vallance and by her loving husband Leo Connors. Beloved mother of Jason (Davina). Grandmother of Kaitlyn, Easton and Brooklyn. Eldest sister of Frankie, Susie, Elaine and predeceased by Dick and Keith. Cherished aunt of Michael, Laura, Heather and Stephanie. Service will be held at The Simple Alternative - Pickering Chapel (1057 Brock Road, 905-686-5589) on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation and/or The Alzheimer Society of Canada.