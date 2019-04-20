Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie LABENCKI. View Sign

LABENCKI, Stephanie (nee BERA) March 7, 1921 - April 17, 2019 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of Stephanie Labencki (Bera) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Jean Gerrard (John), Bill Labencki (Linda) and the late Irene. Loving grandmother of Steven, Kimberley (David), Tanya (Scott) and Traci. Loving great-grandmother of Benjamin, Hailey, Victoria and Amelia. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews will miss Stephanie. Stephanie is survived by her brother Ted Bera. Her brother Stan, sister Mary and brother James have predeceased Stephanie. Stephanie was always there for her family, friends and neighbours, especially when help was needed. Her never-ending love for her family and beautiful smile will truly be missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, near the Jane subway, on Wednesday, April 24th from 10 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society, the or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through



2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.