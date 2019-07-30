ORLICK, STEPHANIE MILUCK Passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada, on January 23, 1933, and was married to Gerry Orlick in 1961. They lived in Montreal, Pittsburgh and Kyiv, Ukraine. Mass will be held 1 p.m., August 3rd, at All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie, SC, with a reception following. Survived by her husband Gerry; son Steven (Robin); grandson Coleman; and son Greg (Sonya). Please visit mlfordsons.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019