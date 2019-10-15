Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHANIE PEPALL McCULLAM. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

McCULLAM, STEPHANIE PEPALL (nee MILLS) Stephanie (Tess) has left us too soon, on October 11, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She will be remembered for the happiness, laughter and kindness she shared with those around her. Tess was the fun-loving sister of Fraser Mills, happy wife of Jim McCullam, loving mother and mother-in-law of Katie and Chris Hatch and adoring grandmother of Henry and Matthew. Tess was a graduate of Ontario College of Art and Design University, and it was always a joy to watch her career evolve. She started in commercial textile design, moved to visual merchandise display and then to interior design. However, what started as a volunteer position taking her dog, Fibber (an ill-tempered fox terrier) to visit seniors in long-term care facilities, became a career as director of volunteer services for various long-term care homes in Toronto. Residents, staff, students and volunteers loved her, and she loved working with them. In addition to having a passion for dogs, Tess was an avid gardener, golfer and tennis player. She loved her early summers at Glen Bernard Camp and later at Eastbourne, Lake Simcoe. Her many friends and family feel fortunate to have known her and we are all very appreciative of the loving care she received from the staff at Rekai Wellesley Central Place. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Canadian Diabetes Association or Toronto Humane Society. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 17th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, and a funeral service on Friday, October 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street. Tho' much is taken, much abides.



