SINKEWICZ CSJ, Sr. Stephanie Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the 71st year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob Sinkewicz and Margaret Weinrauch Sinkewicz and her sisters Kathleen (Kay) Steinboch and Margaret Dillman, her brothers Frank, Joe, Jake, Ed, and George Sinkewicz. She will be sadly missed by her family especially, her nieces and nephews, as well as by her friends and Sisters in community. Travelling from Vancouver, Sister Stephanie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto and pursued the teaching profession. She was a warm and gentle person who was much loved by her students. Sister Stephanie taught in elementary schools in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia. Preparing children for the Sacraments gave her great joy. Following her ministry as an elementary teacher, Sister Stephanie taught adults as an animator for the Andre Rochais program for Personality and Human Relation (PRH). She engaged in this ministry for twenty three years. Sister Stephanie volunteered as a pastoral visitor until her health began to decline. She received loving care from our dedicated staff at our Sister's residence until God called her to eternal life. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In the Chapel, at 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto ON M4H 1M2.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 17, 2020