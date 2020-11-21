AMBLER, Stephen Passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side on November 11, 2020. Dearly missed by his children, Natalie (Rob Walker), Kimberley (Robin Down), Mark (Katherine Salloum, deceased 2019), Jayne (Stephen Holmes) and their mother, Elizabeth Ambler. Steve was a fun and loving grandfather to his five cherished grandchildren. Steve is survived by his siblings Bev Dawe, Katie (Ron) Brown, John (Ann), Mike (Cathy), Tony (Virginia) and many nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to forge strong, lasting personal connections throughout his life and he will be missed by Anya Kovalenko, as well as many friends, family and colleagues in Canada, Poland, Ukraine and South Africa. Steve grew up in Montreal, Toronto, and Peterborough. In 1977, after living abroad for many years, he returned to Canada to join Swish, a family business established by his father. In partnership with his brothers, Steve helped build Swish into a national leader in the sanitation industry. An avid sportsman, he was a member of the "world famous" Hotpoints hockey team, Griffith Island Club, and several golf clubs. In his later years, Steve enjoyed the natural beauty and tranquility of his home on the lake. Steve will be remembered for his generous personal nature and as a supporter of community causes, including spearheading the re-establishment of Camp Kawartha as a children's camp in 1985. A virtual memorial has been created at www.steveambler.com/memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation or reaching out to the family to share a memory.



