1/1
Stephen AMBLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMBLER, Stephen Passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side on November 11, 2020. Dearly missed by his children, Natalie (Rob Walker), Kimberley (Robin Down), Mark (Katherine Salloum, deceased 2019), Jayne (Stephen Holmes) and their mother, Elizabeth Ambler. Steve was a fun and loving grandfather to his five cherished grandchildren. Steve is survived by his siblings Bev Dawe, Katie (Ron) Brown, John (Ann), Mike (Cathy), Tony (Virginia) and many nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to forge strong, lasting personal connections throughout his life and he will be missed by Anya Kovalenko, as well as many friends, family and colleagues in Canada, Poland, Ukraine and South Africa. Steve grew up in Montreal, Toronto, and Peterborough. In 1977, after living abroad for many years, he returned to Canada to join Swish, a family business established by his father. In partnership with his brothers, Steve helped build Swish into a national leader in the sanitation industry. An avid sportsman, he was a member of the "world famous" Hotpoints hockey team, Griffith Island Club, and several golf clubs. In his later years, Steve enjoyed the natural beauty and tranquility of his home on the lake. Steve will be remembered for his generous personal nature and as a supporter of community causes, including spearheading the re-establishment of Camp Kawartha as a children's camp in 1985. A virtual memorial has been created at www.steveambler.com/memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation or reaching out to the family to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved