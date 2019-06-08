STEPHEN ARTHUR ANSELL

Obituary

ANSELL, STEPHEN ARTHUR November 27, 1950 – May 7, 2019 Peacefully at the Toronto General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Stephen Ansell, at 68 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie Ansell (nee Villa). Loving father of Margaret Barter (Freeman), Juanita Laverty (Oliver) and Jenny Hansen (Tom). Cherished grandfather of Amber, the late Jesse, Braydon, Owen, Noah, Tommy, Taylor and great-grandfather of Madison. Dear brother of David Ansell. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019
