McNEIL, STEPHEN CHARLES September 5, 1956 - May 10, 2020 Suddenly at his home in Markdale, Ontario, Stephen passed on May 10, 2020. Spouse of Christina Nash. Son of Marlene (predeceased) and Vincent McNeil and loving older brother to Joe (Laura), Cameron and Leigh. Uncle to Nikki (Eric), Marlee, Dylan and Warren and Great-Uncle to Hunter and Autumn (Nikki). Friend and Cousin to many. Stephen was a Steamfitter and member of UA Local 46 for 44 years. He retired 3 years before his death. He had many passions but the primary one was travel. He and Chrissie took many trips together in their over 30-year relationship. He was an avid photographer and took many great photos on his journeys. He was extremely knowledgeable and self-taught about all things computer related. If you had a problem, Steve was your man. He also enjoyed playing hockey and baseball in his youth. In his later years, he became a birdwatcher. He and Chrissie have had many budgies and canaries. Donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 18, 2020.
