|
|
TIMMONS, Stephen Craig 1948 - 2020 Stephen Craig Timmons, 71, of Riverside-Albert, formerly of Toronto passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Moncton Hospital. Stephen was born in Toronto on August 5, 1948 the son of the late Arthur and Ruth Timmons. Steve was a man of great creative vision and dreams to create beauty in the world whether through his painting, stained glass, woodworking or landscaping. He took great joy in the process and potential even when the ultimate goal became unobtainable. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge which he was eager to share with everyone and this, along with his warmth and compassion made him an effective and much beloved teacher during his career with the Toronto District School Board. He loved nature and took great comfort in the natural beauty of his adopted home in New Brunswick. He will be deeply missed by his special companion and best friend, Julia Galbraith; his beloved dog, Lucas, his sister, Cynthia of Woodbridge, ON; brother, Phillip of British Columbia; and caring friend, Lesley Taylor of Toronto. Honouring Stephen's own wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. For those who choose, donations in his memory to the charity of the donor's choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of the Albert County Funeral Home, 4130 Route 114, Hopewell Cape, NB, E4H-3K2, 506-734-2780. www.albertcountyfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020