LAPPIN, STEPHEN DAVID September 5, 1988 - July 7, 2020 Stephen Lappin, 31, died July 7, 2020 as a result of a car accident. He was born in Toronto, the eldest and cherished son of David and Thelma (Fernandez) Lappin and loving brother to Matthew and Elizabeth. He was incredibly loving and protective of his family and friends and loved by everyone he met. He is mourned and greatly missed by his entire family, including his uncles and aunts; Anthony (Jeanette) Fernandez, Marlene (Errol) Dean, Rita (John) Lobo, Norma (Oswald) Saldanha, Anne Lappin and cousins Andrea, Vanessa (Brandon), Michael and Russell, as well as the many friends he met throughout his short life. As a chef, he showered everyone he knew with love through his food and his love for life. He brought out the best in people, we are all better for having him in our lives. We ask for your prayers for Stephen and his whole family. Private visitations are being held at the Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill on Sunday July 12 by invite only. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Richmond Hill on Monday July 13 also by invite only. The church services will be available for livestream on YouTube, SMI parish. He will then be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill.



