SALA, STEPHEN DAVID 1948 - 2020 David left his family on June 13, 2020. Born April 13, 1948 in the Toronto Junction. He tried to live life with COPD and then caught Covid-19. Dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, Carley (Conroy) and their two sons, Grant (Anne Charlotte) and Todd, and his cherished granddaughter, Kate. Dave was retired from the City of Toronto, Municipal Licensing Services and Property Standards. He also took on a part-time job for a few years for CMHC for Housing Rehabilitation Program for what was originally City of York and then a very large part of Peel, Brampton, and up through Port Bristol. He enjoyed helping people to fix their homes repaired, roofed, etc. so they could stay in their homes. His love of carpentry put new windows all through his house, built a deck and a gardening shed and lengthened his workshop (formerly the garage). Due to the Covid-19 virus and by his own choice, there will be no funeral. Donations would be appreciated by the Etobicoke Humane Society, 67 Six Points Rd., Etobicoke M8Z 2X3, which is where his last two kitties came from.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
