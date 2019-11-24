DeFREITAS, STEPHEN It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Stephen on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by his loving wife Mary (of 54 years). Beloved father of Lori (Jon Hicks) and Darrin (Christopher Best). Dear grandfather of Riley, Tyler and Alaina. Friends may be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Monday, November 25th from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery. Online condolences and donations to the may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019