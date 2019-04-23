DEWAR, Stephen On Saturday, April 20, 2019. Stephen W. Dewar, beloved husband of Elaine. Loving father and father-in-law of Anna and Tim Gully, and Danielle Dewar and Brandon Birch. Dear brother of the late Stewart Dewar. Devoted grandfather of Lilah, and Grace. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. Interment in The Beit Olam section of Glenview Memorial Gardens. Family visits at 27 Tyrrel Avenue, Toronto, M6G 2G1. Memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders 1-800-982-7903, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society 1-212-220-2302, or Bridgepoint Health Foundation 416-461-8252 x2017.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019