HOLMES, STEPHEN (STEVE) EDWARD It is with a broken heart we advise that Stephen (Steve) Edward Holmes passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020, at his home in Mississauga. He was 56 years young. Steve is survived by his mom Jane, brother Scott, stepdaughter Jess, son Noah and many nieces and nephews. Steve was born in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, November 20, 1963 and early in life moved to Mississauga. Steve will be fondly remembered for his ability to engage with children. He even shared their love of toys (collectables). Steve's greatest passion was his 1976 Dodge Ram Charger. If you were looking for him, you would find him in the driveway cleaning or repairing something on his beloved truck. Steve made many lifetime friendships during his short time on Earth. Anyone who knew him knows his generous and kind soul was genuine. A huge void has been left for all that were fortunate enough to know him. He could fix or repair anything. He truly was one of a kind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store