FEEK, STEPHEN January 5, 1970 - November 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Stephen Christopher Feek, announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 49. He will be forever missed by his wife Carol, parents Joe (Barb) and Pat (Bill), sister Andrea (Chris), parents-in-law Thomas and Cecilia, sisters-in-law Karen and Jennifer (Siv), nieces Sierra and Ayla, nephew Nathan and his extended family and dear friends. For 29 years, Stephen proudly worked for Davis + Henderson, now Finastra. He was passionate about Star Wars, Dungeons & Dragons, model railroading, storytelling and photography. He was also known for his quick and sassy wit, infectious smile, big heart and kind spirit. Visitation to be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656. A celebration of Stephen's life to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Stephen to the Sick Kids Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscab.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019