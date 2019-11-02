COATES, STEPHEN FRANCIS Peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Steve Coates, in his 73rd year, beloved husband of Rosemary. Loving father of Ben. Dear brother of Emily (predeceased), Peter, Richard and Wilhelmina, Lucy and Peter, Jim and Cheryl, and Phil and Lana. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in St. James Cemetery, Colgan. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019