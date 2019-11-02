STEPHEN FRANCIS COATES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN FRANCIS COATES.
Service Information
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON
L0G 1W0
(905)-936-3477
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
Colgan, ON
View Map
Obituary

COATES, STEPHEN FRANCIS Peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Steve Coates, in his 73rd year, beloved husband of Rosemary. Loving father of Ben. Dear brother of Emily (predeceased), Peter, Richard and Wilhelmina, Lucy and Peter, Jim and Cheryl, and Phil and Lana. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in St. James Cemetery, Colgan. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.