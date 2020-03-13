Home

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
ZONDO, STEPHEN GERALD Born on September 25, 1931, in Johannesburg, South Africa, our dad (papa) answered mama's call to join her amongst the angels above. Dad was predeceased by our mother Caroline Nana Zondo almost 23 months ago. Since then, he patiently awaited the time when they would be reunited. Dad took his last breath peacefully on March 10, 2020 in Oakville, while surrounded by family. Knowing he would be with Carol soon, he waited for all his kids, Lorraine Richards, Lemmy, John-Harris (Laurena) and Lionel (Inara) to see him one last time. He is survived by his grandchildren, Pierre (Cassandra), John-Lauren (Anna), Stephen, Tamara, Emils and Liene, and great-grandchild, Javen. May your soul be received into His kingdom until we all meet again. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Dad's funeral will be on March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Parish (1150 Monks Passage, Oakville). Interment will follow immediately after the service at Glen Oaks Cemetery (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville). Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
