WALMSLEY, Stephen (Steve) Grant Stephen (Steve) Grant Walmsley 63, died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones in Langley, BC, on February 12, 2019, following a two year battle with cancer. Steve was born in 1955 in Maidstone, Saskatchewan and at a young age moved with his father Omar Walmsley and Barbara Grant Walmsley to Ontario. Steve attended schools in Toronto, graduating from Ryerson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Steve spent the majority of his working career in the telecom industry, and moved to Vancouver in 1989 to pursue work in his field. Steve met Linda Taylor in 2002, married in 2008, living in White Rock and then Langley, B.C. Steve was a lifelong ham radio enthusiast as well as an avid cyclist, woodworker and handyman. Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor, his mother Barbara Grant, step-mother Elizabeth Doble, brother David Walmsley (Dianne Rose), sister Ruth Walmsley (Tim Bartoo), nephews Graham and Shaun and niece Thea. Steve is also survived by mother-in-law Elfrieda Taylor, sister-in-law Lois Clough (Rick), and Maureen Sommerfeld (Eldon). Steve and Linda met later in life and had a relationship based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Steve was much loved by a wide circle of friends with whom he and Linda travelled, entertained and laughed. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 1, 2019, at the home of Lois and Rick Clough in Langley, BC. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made either to BC Cancer or the Langley Hospice.

