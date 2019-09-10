HICKMAN, STEPHEN "STEVE" Suddenly at his home in Willow Beach, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the age of 70 years. Steve, beloved father of Jennifer (Chris Siblock) and Stephanie Hickman, both of Ajax. Cherished "Grandpa" of Jack. Dear brother of Al Hickman (late Alice) of Nova Scotia, Bill (Debbie) of Sharron, Rick (Deb) of Chatham, Margaret (late Ron Rieger) of St. Thomas, Phoebe (Reg Wilson) of Napanee, Eva-Marie D'Amico of Petrolia and Doug Hickman (Patty) of Barrie. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and many great friends especially Kelly, James and family, Diane and Nancy. Visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 11 to 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 12 noon. In memory of Steve, donations to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge, Pefferlaw, would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 10, 2019