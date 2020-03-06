Home

FARRELL, Stephen James March 6, 1947 - October 20, 2019 Steve passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Elizabeth Bruyere Hospital in Ottawa. He was born in Toronto March 6, 1947, to Lawrence Farrell and Margaret Richardson Farrell, the fourth of ten children. He was the brother of Michael (Gina), Paul (Sheila), Greg, Jeannette (John Pitre), Steve will be remembered by his many friends and relatives in Ottawa and Toronto, especially the Farrell, Richardson and Hamilton families. Rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2020
