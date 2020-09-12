1/
Stephen John BECKLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BECKLEY, Stephen John A life lived long, and lived well. Stephen J. Beckley: craftsman, adventurer, sportsman, entrepreneur and illustrious storyteller, passed away peacefully, on September 9, 2020. A proud Aggie, Stephen wore many hats in his almost 101 years, however none of which were more important to him than his beloved wife and the family they shared. Stephen leaves behind his 3 children: Bill (Linda), Jane, and Murray (Donna), 9 grandchildren, 9 (and counting) great-grandchildren and his sister Jean. We will miss the stories of a life well-lived, his commentary on current events and being a witness to true love. Stephen will be greatly missed, and for now, the world is a little quieter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved