BECKLEY, Stephen John A life lived long, and lived well. Stephen J. Beckley: craftsman, adventurer, sportsman, entrepreneur and illustrious storyteller, passed away peacefully, on September 9, 2020. A proud Aggie, Stephen wore many hats in his almost 101 years, however none of which were more important to him than his beloved wife and the family they shared. Stephen leaves behind his 3 children: Bill (Linda), Jane, and Murray (Donna), 9 grandchildren, 9 (and counting) great-grandchildren and his sister Jean. We will miss the stories of a life well-lived, his commentary on current events and being a witness to true love. Stephen will be greatly missed, and for now, the world is a little quieter.



