STEPHEN JOHN BRERETON

Service Information
Funeral service
Obituary

BRERETON, STEPHEN JOHN Passed away suddenly, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, aged 67. Son of the late Richard and Elizabeth Brereton, of Leaside, Toronto, Stephen is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his sons, William and James. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his community. Funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church, 125 Mackay Street, Ottawa, on October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, to take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's memory to The Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made at www.hpmcgarry.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019
