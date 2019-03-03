MURPHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH October 11, 1938 – March 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Megan Murphy for 52 years. Cherished father of Catherine Toste (Gary) and Dave Murphy (Aneta). Proud grandfather of Brandon, Connor, Ryan and Anna. The eldest of nine, Stephen will be missed by his three surviving siblings as well as many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Stephen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Rd., Burlington, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019