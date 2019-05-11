Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN LYON ENDICOTT. View Sign Obituary

ENDICOTT, STEPHEN LYON Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his beloved family, on May 4, 2019 in Toronto, age 91. A political organizer and labour historian with a lifelong passion for politics, people, poetry and music, he was also an avid camper and white-water canoeist. A leader of the National Federation of Labour Youth (NFLY) in the 1950s, he taught East Asian Studies at York University's Atkinson College and was a visiting professor at Sichuan University in Chengdu. His books include Red Earth: Revolution in a Sichuan Village and Raising the Workers' Flag: The Workers' Unity League of Canada, 1930-1936. He received the Killam Senior Fellowship to research the biography of his father, James G. Endicott: Rebel Out of China. Predeceased by his wife, Lena Wilson Endicott (July 3, 2012), he is profoundly missed by his four daughters, Marion, Lorraine, Irene and Valerie and their families. He is deeply missed, as well, by his large extended family and good friends in Ontario, British Columbia, China and throughout the world. Our father died as he lived, with a profound and abiding belief that we can and will build a just and peaceful world, where each gives according to their ability and each receives according to their need. The family wishes to express our gratitude to doctors Caroline Ruderman, Susan Woolhouse and Paolo Mazzotto; and to Dad's caregivers, most especially Susan Magtibay (and her dog, Max). A celebration of our father's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Trinity-St. Paul's United Church, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Times Magazine would be welcome: Suite 407, 15 Gervais Drive, Toronto, M3C 1Y8.

