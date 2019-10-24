FOX, STEPHEN MARK Born on May 16, 1960 and passed away on October 20, 2019. Gone too soon. Missed already. Beloved son of Arlene and Gordon Fox, brother of Christine (John) Davis, Ted, and Dianne (Allen) Dale. Amazing uncle to Sherri Lynn (Toby) Reuther, Anastasia (Matt Wilson), and Katarina, and wonderful great-uncle to Johann Reuther. Survived by Aunt Dorothy Buttle and many cousins. Stephen was one of the good guys and he had great caring friends: Richard and Joanne, Mark, Scott, Tim and many others. He loved art, listening to all kinds of music and jamming with the guys. Thank you to all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Sunnybrook, Women's College, and Mount Sinai Hospitals, who cared for Steve, especially Dr. Cheung, Dr. Blunt, Dr. Walsh, Dr. Gold and Julie Burnet. Service to be held on November 15, 2019 at St. Jude (Wexford) Anglican Church, at 10 Howarth Avenue, Toronto. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. Reception afterward at the Church. Interment will take place at St. Jude's. Donations can be made to either Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Women's College Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

