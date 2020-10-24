1/
STEPHEN MEECH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEECH, STEPHEN Steve passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at his home in North Battleford, SK. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Sonis (Jones) Meech, Steve will be greatly missed by his family. Steve was the father of Derek (of Sudbury, ON), brother of Robert (Alma Pineda) of Ottawa and Judith (Bill Warelis) of Oakville, ON, and uncle to Daryl, Daniel, Nicholas and Roberto, who are living in Canada and around the world. Born in Gloucester, England on March 18, 1951, Steve immigrated to Toronto, Canada as a child and grew up in Etobicoke. He enjoyed several years of retirement following the operation of his trucking business for 25 years. He is remembered by his friends as an "awesome and lovely man". Steve was a good storyteller, who enjoyed his fishing, cooking, sports, friendships and family. A memorial service will be held in Oakville at a date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved