STEPHEN MEECH

MEECH, STEPHEN Steve passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at his home in North Battleford, SK. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Sonis (Jones) Meech, Steve will be greatly missed by his family. Steve was the father of Derek (of Sudbury, ON), brother of Robert (Alma Pineda) of Ottawa and Judith (Bill Warelis) of Oakville, ON, and uncle to Daryl, Daniel, Nicholas and Roberto, who are living in Canada and around the world. Born in Gloucester, England on March 18, 1951, Steve immigrated to Toronto, Canada as a child and grew up in Etobicoke. He enjoyed several years of retirement following the operation of his trucking business for 25 years. He is remembered by his friends as an "awesome and lovely man". Steve was a good storyteller, who enjoyed his fishing, cooking, sports, friendships and family. A memorial service will be held in Oakville at a date to be determined.



