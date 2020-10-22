EVELY, Stephen Michael October 1, 1957 - October 20, 2020 With sadness, we announce Stephen Michael Evely, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Predeceased by his parents Rose and Kenneth. Loving brother to Mary-Ann (Dan) and Carolyn (Jim). Fun loving Uncle to Danielle (Derek), Lauren (Nathan), Kate and Kiera. He will be missed greatly, Stephen was one of the good guys. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Sunnybrook Hospital, Psychiatric Department. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 5-7 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. Service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 9 a.m at St. Eugene's Chapel, 13 Regina Ave. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St.