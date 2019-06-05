HARRINGTON, STEPHEN MICHAEL August 12, 1945 to June 3, 2019 Peacefully at home with his family by his side. Loving husband of 51 years to his wife Mary. Adored father of Meghan (Scot) and Greg. Devoted brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the Harrington and Crawley families. Forever loved and missed. Celebration of life to be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:30 p.m. in the home of his nephew at 1216 7th Concession of Adjala, L0N 1P0, near Highways 9 and 50. Donations, if desired to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019