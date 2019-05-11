STEPHEN NEWTON

Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

NEWTON, STEPHEN Peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, ON. Beloved son of the late George and Grace, and beloved twin brother of the late Bruce. Stephen was very religious and always had his bible at his side. He also had a great love for photography, and plants, especially wildflowers. May you rest in peace Stephen, with your family. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Tuesday, May 14th from 10 a.m., followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019
