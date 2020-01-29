|
HAMILTON, Stephen Oliver Unexpectedly, on January 24, 2020, at the age of 38. Beloved son of Russell Hamilton and the late Corinne Hamilton. Dear brother of Patrick. Stephen will be fondly remembered by his close friends in Toronto, Thornhill and London. A gathering will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 7-9 p.m., at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON (south of Hwy. 7). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAMH (give.camh.ca)
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020