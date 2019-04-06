BEAUREGARD, Stephen Patrick March 30, 1959 to March 29, 2019 Died peacefully, at the age of 'not quite 60', at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, ON. A celebration of Stephen's life is planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019. Donations in his memory can be made to Plan Canada, St. Joseph's Health Centre (ICU team) or Sunnybrook Health Sciences - Ross Tilley Burn Centre. Please visit http://ridleyfuneralhome.com for further details and online book of condolence. Our world is a little emptier, the light a little dimmer for having lost you, but we know you'll never be too far away. The sound of your laughter, the sight of your smile and the strength of your love will live with us always.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Patrick BEAUREGARD.
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019