THOMAS, Stephen September 7, 1937 – November 18, 2020 Passed peacefully with his family at his side, on November 18, 2020, at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill. He is survived by his nephews James Alan and David Evan Hunter (Jone), great-nephew Kyle Evan Hunter. Predeceased by his parents Spero and Vana Thomas, his bother Jimmy Thomas and sister Eleanor Hunter. Stephen was a natural athlete. Not only did he possess the physical strength to perform; but, more importantly, he had the internal strength and individual discipline to compete and develop. Into his eighties, Stephen would be working his wrists with a bat so he could hit and doing sit-ups and push-ups. He told me speaking about boxing that it does not matter how big or strong the opponent looks. It's all about heart! One thing has rang true in speaking with his friends and players from various teams, no matter what side they were on, Stephen was competitive. He brought out the best in everyone's performance. If you made a dumb play, he let you know about it. You always knew where you stood with Stephen! In 2019 with Stephen pitching, he won the Thornhill Slow Pitch Championship with the LSM Masters. At 82 years of age, he was hitting, pitching and competing against men 30 years younger than him. Friends and players have said Stephen was an inspiration! Stephens friends are talking about erecting a statue in his honor at Bishop's Cross Park and wearing his name on their jerseys next year. Watch for the Steve Thomas Thornhill Slow Pitch team. Stephen was very passionate about baseball and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. His other favorite teams were the Boston Bruins, Indianapolis Colts, Golden State Warriors, Kentucky Wildcats (college.) He liked the college basketball. Stephen could have gone to Forest Hill Collegiate, but he knew from the children at Vaughan Road Collegiate that they were rougher. In 1954 -1 955 Stephen was on the Vaughan Road Junior Basketball team that won the City of Toronto Championship! Stephen grew up in a time when men were men. Teaching his nephew to catch a football, he told the lad of 9 years to "get up" and when the bullet hurts that he "has to learn to take it" and "don't drop the ball". Stephen would often say, "Take a shot!" "You've gotta dig in the corners!" Stephen was a retired businessman whose passions included playing baseball, golf and discussing sports, economics and politics with his friends. Stephen would call it as he saw it! Stephen played softball for over 30 years and only recently called it a season when he was 82 years old. When friends at the gym and baseball teams he played on learned he was in hospital, grown men wept. Stephen is being called up to God's team. Stephen enjoyed watching his great-nephew Kyle play hockey at St. Andrew's College and for the Markham Waxers. I remember one game where it was close and a Waxer player was trying to draw a penalty from the other team. It was getting chippy and physical. When it looked like the other team was going to get a penalty, the assistant coach pointed his arm and finger at the Waxer player and shouted, "It's the chink, get the chink!" In a fraction of a second, without hesitation, Stephen rose to his feet behind their bench; and with a controlled, commanding and authoritative voice, Stephen declared, "You apologize to that young man. Their children, playing a decent game of hockey. You take back that racial slur and apologize to him right now!" You could hear a pin drop in the arena. The children stopped skating and the referee blew the whistle. I don't recall which team one the game that day. One thing is for sure, everyone was made richer and the better from the words of this decent man. One of his friends summed Stephen up. He was a good man. TAKE A SHOT! YOU GOTTA DIG! THE GLORY! As an expression of sympathy donation to Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Mackanzie Health Centre or Children's Wish Foundation. He will be forever missed and in our hearts. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday November 28th, at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St, Thornhill. For online tributes, please search Kane-Jerrett Thornhill, 905-889-8889.



