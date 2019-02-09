McCABE, Stephen Thomas Died in Toronto, January 31, 2019, just days before his 66th birthday. He was the youngest of 7 children of Noel and Marion McCabe of Hamilton, ON. He leaves his life companion and friend Angela Gibson, his brothers Michael (Hanoi) (Toronto) and John (Burlington) and sisters Carol Smith (Salmon Arm) and Aileen (Ottawa). He was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Rafftery and Mary Noel Kay. The good go away early.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Thomas McCABE.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019