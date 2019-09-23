Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN WILLIAM CLESSE. View Sign Obituary

CLESSE, STEPHEN WILLIAM August 29, 1953 – September 21, 2019 Steve said his final goodbye after a brief but intense battle with cancer. He was a proud Torontonian, but was always quick to pick up on even a hint of anti-Toronto sentiment, which he would defuse with the reassurance that, actually, he was born in St. Catharines! He spent much of his working life on the technical side of sports television, and was an avid hockey, baseball and basketball fan. His passion for classic popular music was encyclopedic; he also loved classic films and television, and could belt out tunes and recreate film and TV scenes that nailed the originals. Steve had a wicked sense of humour, and as a small boy he actually set a goal to make at least a couple of people laugh every single day. Goal met, and surpassed, right up until his final conscious moments on this earth. But Steve was a complicated guy – let there be no mistake about that. He did not suffer fools gladly, loved a heated argument, swore like a sailor, and was persuasive and articulate in achieving outcomes that suited his needs. He was also a very private person, who kept to himself much of the time, so much so that he was only recently reunited after several decades with his five sisters, who have had the great joy of rallying around him and rediscovering his complicated and delightful persona during his illness. This too brief interval with him has now become a highlight in the family history. Steve requested that a fond and grateful farewell be extended on his behalf to those friends, colleagues and associates who reached out and connected with him during his illness. He also asked that thanks be extended to his outstanding caregiving teams at both North York General Hospital and Bridgepoint Palliative Care. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Amy Clesse, Stephen is survived by his sisters Susan Bithrey, Virginia Munroe, Anne-Marie Warburton, Julie Wakely, Nanci Miranda, and their families. In keeping with Steve's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. He asks that you round up your own group of loved ones and friends, raise a glass, and tell funny stories that may or may not be about him.

CLESSE, STEPHEN WILLIAM August 29, 1953 – September 21, 2019 Steve said his final goodbye after a brief but intense battle with cancer. He was a proud Torontonian, but was always quick to pick up on even a hint of anti-Toronto sentiment, which he would defuse with the reassurance that, actually, he was born in St. Catharines! He spent much of his working life on the technical side of sports television, and was an avid hockey, baseball and basketball fan. His passion for classic popular music was encyclopedic; he also loved classic films and television, and could belt out tunes and recreate film and TV scenes that nailed the originals. Steve had a wicked sense of humour, and as a small boy he actually set a goal to make at least a couple of people laugh every single day. Goal met, and surpassed, right up until his final conscious moments on this earth. But Steve was a complicated guy – let there be no mistake about that. He did not suffer fools gladly, loved a heated argument, swore like a sailor, and was persuasive and articulate in achieving outcomes that suited his needs. He was also a very private person, who kept to himself much of the time, so much so that he was only recently reunited after several decades with his five sisters, who have had the great joy of rallying around him and rediscovering his complicated and delightful persona during his illness. This too brief interval with him has now become a highlight in the family history. Steve requested that a fond and grateful farewell be extended on his behalf to those friends, colleagues and associates who reached out and connected with him during his illness. He also asked that thanks be extended to his outstanding caregiving teams at both North York General Hospital and Bridgepoint Palliative Care. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Amy Clesse, Stephen is survived by his sisters Susan Bithrey, Virginia Munroe, Anne-Marie Warburton, Julie Wakely, Nanci Miranda, and their families. In keeping with Steve's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. He asks that you round up your own group of loved ones and friends, raise a glass, and tell funny stories that may or may not be about him. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close