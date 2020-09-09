1/1
Stevan KLIPINA
KLIPINA, Stevan Husband, father, Djedo and great-grandfather. Born in Rajic, Yugoslavia, on August 11, 1933, and died peacefully, on September 6, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Stevan is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mileva, daughter Annie (Mike) Sukunda and son Mike (Celeste) Klipina. Djedo was a beloved grandfather to Jennifer (James) Pickup, Mike (Caitlin) Sukunda, Stephanie (Chad) Seymour, Katarina (Daniel) Roccasalvo, Stevan, Milan, Kristina and Nicholas Klipina and adored great-grandfather to Colton, Callie, Hannah, Blake and Auston. He came to Cochrane, Ontario in 1957, finally settling in Toronto, where he and Mileva created a home for everyone they loved. This special place would become the foundation for many milestones and memories that continue to touch the hearts and minds of their family. He will also be remembered for helping many relatives make their start in Canada. A very selfless and humble man, he was most proud of his family's successes and accomplishments. He was a proud Carpenter with Local 27 for more than 50 years. His family meant everything to him. We will love you forever, Dad, Djedo. In light of COVID restrictions, a private service will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at York Cemetery. 


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
