STEVE ASTERIOS KARVANIS
KARVANIS, STEVE ASTERIOS Steve Asterios Karvanis, the most loving husband and kind father, passed away from cancer at 10:43 a.m., April 20, 2020. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Dawn, beloved daughters Samantha and Rebecca, stepson Danny, dearest brother Tom Karvanis and sister-in-law Andromache, as well as all his other cherished siblings, relatives and dear friends from both Toronto and Lindsay, Ontario. Steve fought a short and fierce battle with cancer, his family was fortunate to soak in every moment of their final months together; to reflect on and create more memories that will continue for a lifetime. A Celebration of Life will be held for Steve after the pandemic safely resolves. For now, we encourage everyone to safely enjoy this time with family and friends, as Steve would have wished to do with his own.

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
