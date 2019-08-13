STEVE BEREAS

Service Information
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON
M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary

BEREAS, STEVE The family of Steve Bereas is very saddened to announce his unexpected passing on August 8, 2019, at the age of 82. Loving husband of Irini (nee Voglis), for over 36 years. Beloved father of Elizabeth and Rosie. The only son of the late Demetre and Elizabeth Bereas. Brother of Marie (Tom), the late Zoe (Henry), and the late Effie (Mena). Brother-in-law to Mary (Sam) and Konstantin (Anna). Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews and great uncle to five. He retired in the early nineties after over 30 years of teaching high school. Friends will be received by the family at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, August 14th, from 5–8 p.m. Funeral Service, in the Chapel, on Thursday, August 15th, at 11:30 a.m. Interment is to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019
