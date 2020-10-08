1/
STEVE GRAHAM
GRAHAM, STEVE Age 57, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Laura Siemms. Predeceased by his loving stepson Joshua. Memorial Service will be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Brampton, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please RSVP to sg7516@hotmail.com. For live streaming, search YouTube for St Jude's Anglican Church in Brampton. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is required.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
