Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
(905) 737-1720
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVE HRYB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVE HRYB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVE HRYB Obituary
HRYB, STEVE October 26, 1934 - January 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care in his 86th year. Predeceased by his wife Barbara (nee Trimble). A great dad to Brett (Jennifer) and a proud Papa to Emily and Mason. Steve will be greatly missed by his partner Brenda. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Dorothy. Friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Mackenzie Long Term Care Centre. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -