|
|
HRYB, STEVE October 26, 1934 - January 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care in his 86th year. Predeceased by his wife Barbara (nee Trimble). A great dad to Brett (Jennifer) and a proud Papa to Emily and Mason. Steve will be greatly missed by his partner Brenda. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister Dorothy. Friends will be received at ELGIN MILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill (east of Leslie St., 905-737-1720) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Mackenzie Long Term Care Centre. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020