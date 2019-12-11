HUMENIUK, STEVE On December 5, 2019, at age 70, Steve passed away from complications of cancer. He will be missed by his wife Carolyn, brother Zenon (Chrystia) Humeniuk, mother-in-law Geertje Horstman, brother-in-law Mark (Barbara) Horstman, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Steve was a longtime employee of the City of Toronto Finance Department. He retired young and enjoyed many years of retirement. He loved golfing, gardening, spending time on the computer, reading newspapers, family BBQs, Thursday nights at the Legion and Friday lunches with his buddies. There will be a visitation on Thursday, December 12th from 6-8 p.m. and a memorial reception from 3-5 p.m. (informal service at 4 p.m.) on Saturday, December 14th at the York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GlobalMedic (globalmedic.ca) or Sunnybrook Foundation (donate.Sunnybrook.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019