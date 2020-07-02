Steve ONYSKIW

ONYSKIW, Steve Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Dearly beloved husband of Genia Moniuk (1999) and Katherine Kunitz (2017). Loving father of Bohdan (Nadia) Onyskiw, Hania Onyskiw, Mary (Andrij) Huminilowycz and Orysia (John) Gallie. Cherished grandfather of Bobby, Darka Bishop, Stefan, Marc and Larysa and also Christina, Anna, Lauren and Andra, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Jake, Georgia, and Theodore, and also Brayden, Leah, Jason and Andrew. Funeral at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to social distancing limited seating, the funeral will also be live webcasted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the needs of St. Demetrius Church would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com