PEROS, STEVE It is with deep sadness, that we announce the sudden passing of Steve Peros, on August 12, 2020, at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga. Missing him desperately is the love of his life, Trudy Irma Peros, his wife of 56 years, and his two sons Steven (Grainne) and Tony (Beth). Steve was also the grandfather to Sarah, Bridget, Kaya, Jack and Faith, who loved him dearly. He was the son of hard working Macedonian immigrants, Tasse and Anna Peros. Steve was born in Toronto, on August 29, 1944, as the youngest of four. He will be leaving behind his sister Mary (Mike Nitsos), as he is reunited in Heaven with his two older brothers Vasil (aka Benny) and Mike (Lyla). Steve worked hard and was dedicated to his family and the Oakville community. Starting his career he worked as a steamfitter which led him to build homes and box stores across the country. His desire to be closer to his family resulted in him opening a property management company with Trudy which is now run by his two boys. An active member in the community he volunteered his time to coaching youth baseball and minor hockey, eventually being named as the president of the MOHA. He was well respected by all who knew him, offering help to those that needed it. This selfless, generous and loving man will be greatly missed. The family will be holding a private celebration of life service next Friday, August 21st from 1 to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19, invitations will be limited to family members, then friends and colleagues as space permits. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's honour to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



