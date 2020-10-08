STEVE SMEREK

SMEREK, STEVE September 20, 1928 - Winnipeg October 1, 2020 - St. Catharines Peacefully, after a brief illness and a full, purposeful life. Left to grieve are his beloved wife of 71 years Rita (Tresko) and his cherished children, Mary Anne (Bas Kalt), Irene (Steve Armstrong), the late Steven, David (Margaret Martello) and Paul (Alison). As well, he leaves 12 loving grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. As the grandkids would say, "Papa's the greatest!" Donations in his honour may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.