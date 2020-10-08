1/
STEVE SMEREK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMEREK, STEVE September 20, 1928 - Winnipeg October 1, 2020 - St. Catharines Peacefully, after a brief illness and a full, purposeful life. Left to grieve are his beloved wife of 71 years Rita (Tresko) and his cherished children, Mary Anne (Bas Kalt), Irene (Steve Armstrong), the late Steven, David (Margaret Martello) and Paul (Alison). As well, he leaves 12 loving grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. As the grandkids would say, "Papa's the greatest!" Donations in his honour may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved