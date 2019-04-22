STACHURA, STEVE Peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Humber River Regional Hospital, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Marg (Meg) for 54 years. Loving father of Debbie and her husband Greg, Lori and Steven and his wife Wendy. Dear grandpa of Ashleigh (Masoud), Gloria (Chris) and Steven (Lindsay). Great-grandpa of Anwar, Aaliyah, Marissa, Laylah and Brody. Special thanks to the staff of Weston Terrace Care Community. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Cremation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2019