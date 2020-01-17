|
STANKO, Steve It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Steve Stanko, on January 14, 2020, just two weeks past his 96th birthday. Predeceased by wife of 60 years Olga, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Lesia, and survived by children Katherine Hamara and John Stanko (Elena). Loving grandfather to Christine Wielusiewicz (Steve), Michael Stanko (Laura), Jules and Talia Hamara and Stephanie Stanko. Proud great-grandfather to Zoe. He is fondly remembered by family in Ukraine and France. Steve lived a long and remarkable life. Fleeing at the age of 16 from his village of Dibcza, Poland in 1940 as the Germans and Russians converged, he was captured by German troops and spent 5 years as forced farm labour. After 2 years in the Mainz-Kastel DP camp after the war, Steve immigrated to Canada in 1947, on a 10 month contract to cut timber in Beardmore, Ontario. After completion of his contract, Steve made his way to Toronto in search of employment. After a 2 year stint working at Dehavilland Aircraft, Steve ventured into the food retail business with partner Paul Boshyk. Through perseverance, they expanded their business from one tiny store on Ontario St. to 5 IGA Food Stores. Decades of IGA conventions allowed Steve and Olga to see the world. This love of travel extended well beyond retirement. Steve found it important to share his life experiences with family in the hope they would appreciate the value of hard work, education and opportunity. Special thanks to the caring staff of West Park Long Term Care Centre. Visitation Friday, January 17th, 6-9 p.m. at Turner and Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held at All Saints of Ukraine Chapel at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre (1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville), on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to All Saints of Ukraine Chapel or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020