HALKIADIS, Steven C. Passed away peacefully at Norfinch Care Community on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Angeline Halkiadis (predeceased 2006) and father of Sophie O'Reilly (Robert). He was a Naval veteran of WW2, after his service he worked in consultant engineering, primarily at Ingersoll Rand, Stone & Webster, and Combustion Engineering. He enjoyed his frequent trips, with Angeline, to Florida and Europe, as well as a dream-of-a-lifetime vacation in Hawaii. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street Toronto), from 11-1 p.m., with prayers to be said at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the visitation at York Cemetery. The family requests that no flowers or donations are necessary. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019