HALKIADIS, Steven C. Passed away peacefully at Norfinch Care Community on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Angeline Halkiadis (predeceased 2006) and father of Sophie O'Reilly (Robert). He was a Naval veteran of WW2, after his service he worked in consultant engineering, primarily at Ingersoll Rand, Stone & Webster, and Combustion Engineering. He enjoyed his frequent trips, with Angeline, to Florida and Europe, as well as a dream-of-a-lifetime vacation in Hawaii. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street Toronto), from 11-1 p.m., with prayers to be said at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the visitation at York Cemetery. The family requests that no flowers or donations are necessary. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca