HURLEY, STEVEN DOUGLAS May 18, 1956 - July 8, 2019 It is with deep heartache that we announce the peaceful passing of Steve, in his 63rd year, with family by his side. Preceded by his parents Douglas Hurley and Dorothy McCrea, he is survived by his brothers, David, Chris (Linda Johnstone), Douglas Jr., his wife Carolyn (nee Gauthier), daughter Sarah Jones (Don Jones), son Derek and many extended family members and friends. Steve had remarkable determination, tremendous work ethic and was a natural leader. He began working in 1974, at Bank of Montreal, where he crafted his career in Business Continuity and Information Security. He later worked for Comdisco (Sunguard), CIBC, Telus and finished his executive career with Manulife. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnybrook ( donate.sunnybrook.ca ) or the Terry Fox Foundation ( www.terryfox.org/ ). Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019

