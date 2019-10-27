GREGORISH, STEVEN It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Steven Gregorish in his 89th year. Died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, after several weeks. Son of Late Peter Gregorash and Late Mary Samulak. Beloved Husband of Mary Bidochka of 64 years. Children, Michael (Madeleine), Katherine (Rob), Kenneth Steven, Lecia (John). Grandchildren, Natasha (Chris), William and Nadia. Brothers, Paul (Bev) and Michael (Janet). Many nieces and nephews, in addition to family and friends in both United States and Canada. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2019. Panahyda will be held at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Catholic burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., followed by a Burial and Reception. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Donations may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019